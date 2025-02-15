Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $232.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

