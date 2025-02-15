Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

