Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,123,000 after buying an additional 70,604 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 79,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

