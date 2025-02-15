Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

