Maria Sastre Sells 248 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,194.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 51 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $51,337,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

