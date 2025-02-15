Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.26. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1029 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

