Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 116,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Markforged by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

