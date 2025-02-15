Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.37 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.38). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 339.35 ($4.27), with a volume of 514,650 shares.

Marlowe Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The stock has a market cap of £271.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.53.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Marlowe had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Analysts forecast that Marlowe plc will post 12.4863487 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marlowe

Marlowe is a leader in business-critical services and software which assure regulatory compliance. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated safety and compliance services and software. It is focused on compliance software, eLearning, health & safety, employment law & HR compliance, fire safety & security, water & air hygiene and occupational health services – all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.