Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.67 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.70 ($0.52). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,071,142 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MARS
Marston’s Price Performance
Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Hayleigh Lupino purchased 111,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £50,398.65 ($63,434.42). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Marston’s
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.