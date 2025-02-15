Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.67 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.70 ($0.52). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,071,142 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £263.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hayleigh Lupino purchased 111,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £50,398.65 ($63,434.42). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

