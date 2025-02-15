Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marui Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter. Marui Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.
Marui Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY remained flat at $31.09 on Friday. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Marui Group Company Profile
