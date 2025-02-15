Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marui Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter. Marui Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

Marui Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY remained flat at $31.09 on Friday. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

