Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 388.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after buying an additional 433,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

