Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,692 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

