Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

