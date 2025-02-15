Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.67. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

