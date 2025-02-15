McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.20. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

