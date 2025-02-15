McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $308.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day moving average is $292.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

