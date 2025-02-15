MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 169,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $16.78 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
