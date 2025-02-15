MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 713,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 344,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of C$29.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.