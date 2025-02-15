Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Medpace by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $340.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

