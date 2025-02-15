Melissa Aquino Sells 463 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Veralto by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth $996,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

