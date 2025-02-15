Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. 311,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 142,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Melkior Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

