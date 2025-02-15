Members Trust Co Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

