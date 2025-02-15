Members Trust Co Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Members Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

