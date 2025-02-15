Members Trust Co Sells 3,260 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

