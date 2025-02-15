Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.74. 329,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 657,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

