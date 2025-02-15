Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65, Zacks reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock traded down $23.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,273.44. The company had a trading volume of 121,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,468. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,339.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.