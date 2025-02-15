Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65, Zacks reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance
MTD stock traded down $23.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,273.44. The company had a trading volume of 121,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,468. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,339.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
