MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the January 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 30.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLO opened at $1.30 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1,968.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325,785 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.