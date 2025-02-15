Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $173.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,027,000 after buying an additional 465,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.