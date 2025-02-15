Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 799.13 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 820.60 ($10.33). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.25), with a volume of 42,338 shares changing hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 813.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 799.13. The firm has a market cap of £365.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

