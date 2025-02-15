Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,544,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,177,000 after buying an additional 92,556 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

