Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,280 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 10,687.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 316,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

