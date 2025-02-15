Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Releases Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP.A remained flat at $58.11 on Friday. 523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.