Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of MCRI opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,059,477.20. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,346,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $6,118,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

