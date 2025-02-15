Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

