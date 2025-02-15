Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

