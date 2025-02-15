Morgan Stanley Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $285.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.05.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HUM opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 166.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.