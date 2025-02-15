Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $37.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

