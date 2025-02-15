MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of MRC Global worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRC. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.97.

MRC Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

