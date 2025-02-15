MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.95, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.79.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $653.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.