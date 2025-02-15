MTC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

