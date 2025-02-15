Myriad Asset Management US LP Acquires Shares of 38,535 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

