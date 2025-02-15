Myriad Asset Management US LP Buys Shares of 9,781 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,781 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $213.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

