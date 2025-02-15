Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

MYGN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

