NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.71. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 14,844,414 shares trading hands.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

