Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $356.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

