Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $25.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.