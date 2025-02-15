Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 5,317 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

