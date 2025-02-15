Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.40 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

