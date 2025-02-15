Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $449,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,331.05. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

