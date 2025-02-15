Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 192 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

